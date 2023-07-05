 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Debbie Ramsay appointed as editor of 5 News

5 News
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
ITN has appointed Debbie Ramsay as editor of 5 News.

Debbie is currently commissioning editor for news and current affairs at Channel 4 and worked at the BBC for 16 years. She will take up the post later in the Autumn, taking over from Cait FitzSimons who has been 5 News editor for 5 years.

