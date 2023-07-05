Debbie Ramsay appointed as editor of 5 News
ITN has appointed Debbie Ramsay as editor of 5 News.
Debbie is currently commissioning editor for news and current affairs at Channel 4 and worked at the BBC for 16 years. She will take up the post later in the Autumn, taking over from Cait FitzSimons who has been 5 News editor for 5 years.
