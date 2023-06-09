 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lexi Iles joins 5 News from MyLondon

5 News
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

5 News has appointed Lexi Iles as assistant news editor. Lexi previously served as a reporter at MyLondon and prior to that as regional editor at Nub News. She can be found tweeting @lexi_iles.

5 News Lexi Iles

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lexi Iles
  • 5 News
    37 contacts
  • MyLondon
    33 contacts
  • Nub News
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login