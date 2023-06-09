Lexi Iles joins 5 News from MyLondon
5 News has appointed Lexi Iles as assistant news editor. Lexi previously served as a reporter at MyLondon and prior to that as regional editor at Nub News. She can be found tweeting @lexi_iles.
Recent news related to 5 News, MyLondon or Nub News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lexi Iles
-
5 News
37 contacts
-
MyLondon
33 contacts
-
Nub News
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story