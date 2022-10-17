Bradley Jones starts as output producer at 5 News
ITN has appointed Bradley Jones as output producer at 5 News. He would like to receive embargoed or exclusive stories along with guest suggestions and pitches, and is particularly interested in hearing about entertainment, showbiz and human interest stories and guests.
Bradley started on 10 October from his role as output producer at Good Morning Britain. He can be contacted via email and found tweeting @bradleyconnorj.
