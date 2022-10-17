 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Bradley Jones starts as output producer at 5 News

5 News
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITN has appointed Bradley Jones as output producer at 5 News. He would like to receive embargoed or exclusive stories along with guest suggestions and pitches, and is particularly interested in hearing about entertainment, showbiz and human interest stories and guests.

Bradley started on 10 October from his role as output producer at Good Morning Britain. He can be contacted via email and found tweeting @bradleyconnorj.

5 News Bradley Jones

