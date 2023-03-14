 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Cait FitzSimons to leave 5 News

5 News
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

5 News editor Cait FitzSimons has confirmed she will be stepping down from her role after five years. Prior to her role as editor Cait worked as deputy editor and programme editor at 5 News and has also previously worked at Sky News and ITV News. She will leave later this year and recruitment for her successor will begin in due course.

5 News Cait Fitzsimons

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cait FitzSimons
  • 5 News
    39 contacts
  • ITV NEWS
    144 contacts
  • Sky News
    242 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login