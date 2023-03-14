Cait FitzSimons to leave 5 News
5 News editor Cait FitzSimons has confirmed she will be stepping down from her role after five years. Prior to her role as editor Cait worked as deputy editor and programme editor at 5 News and has also previously worked at Sky News and ITV News. She will leave later this year and recruitment for her successor will begin in due course.
