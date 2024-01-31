 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Sky News launches The World with Yalda Hakim

The World with Yalda Hakim
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has launched flagship global affairs programme, The World with Yalda Hakim, broadcast from 9 – 10pm, Monday to Thursday. The show discusses the latest international news headlines and hears from those shaping the global outlook. Lead world news presenter Yalda Hakim interviews leaders and news makers and is joined live in the studio each evening by a special guest panel for conversation and analysis of defining issues of our time.

Th World with Yalda Hakim Yalda Hakim

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Yalda Hakim
  • Sky News
    251 contacts
  • The World with Yalda Hakim
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login