Sky News launches The World with Yalda Hakim
Sky News has launched flagship global affairs programme, The World with Yalda Hakim, broadcast from 9 – 10pm, Monday to Thursday. The show discusses the latest international news headlines and hears from those shaping the global outlook. Lead world news presenter Yalda Hakim interviews leaders and news makers and is joined live in the studio each evening by a special guest panel for conversation and analysis of defining issues of our time.
