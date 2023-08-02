Yalda Hakim to join Sky News from BBC
Sky News has appointed Yalda Hakim as lead world news presenter. Yalda will present a new primetime programme focused on international news, working within the international news team alongside special correspondent Alex Crawford, chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn. She is currently a chief presenter for the BBC News Channel, hosting The Daily Global with Yalda Hakim.
