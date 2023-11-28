 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ella Griffith named North of England news editor at Sky News

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
Sky News has appointed Ella Griffith as North of England news editor, covering for Stephanie Oliver while she is on leave. Ella previously served as North of England producer and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ellagriffith.

