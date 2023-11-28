Ella Griffith named North of England news editor at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Ella Griffith as North of England news editor, covering for Stephanie Oliver while she is on leave. Ella previously served as North of England producer and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ellagriffith.
