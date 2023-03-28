Ella Griffith starts as North of England producer at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Ella Griffith as North of England producer, working primarily across Yorkshire and the North East. Ella has worked in various roles at Sky News since 2018, serving most recently as people and politics producer. She can be found tweeting @ellagriffith.
