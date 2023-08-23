 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Polly Bartlett joins Good Morning Britain from STV News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
Good Morning Britain has appointed Polly Bartlett as a reporter and producer. Polly is interested in hearing story pitches about a range of issues including cost of living, health, human interest – and lighter stories too.

Polly joins from her news/culture reporter role for STV News, and has also previously served as a researcher for ITV‘s Lorraine.

