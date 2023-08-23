Polly Bartlett joins Good Morning Britain from STV News
Good Morning Britain has appointed Polly Bartlett as a reporter and producer. Polly is interested in hearing story pitches about a range of issues including cost of living, health, human interest – and lighter stories too.
Polly joins from her news/culture reporter role for STV News, and has also previously served as a researcher for ITV‘s Lorraine.
