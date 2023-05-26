 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Kathryn Samson named Scotland correspondent at Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News has appointed Kathryn Samson as Scotland correspondent. Kathryn will join from STV where she has served as Westminster editor and correspondent since 2019. She will be based in the programme’s Glasgow bureau, covering news, politics and social affairs from across the country.

Channel 4 News Kathryn Samson

