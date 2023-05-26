Kathryn Samson named Scotland correspondent at Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News has appointed Kathryn Samson as Scotland correspondent. Kathryn will join from STV where she has served as Westminster editor and correspondent since 2019. She will be based in the programme’s Glasgow bureau, covering news, politics and social affairs from across the country.
