Promotion for Kathryn Samson at STV News
STV News has promoted Kathryn Samson to Westminster editor. Kathryn joined STV as Westminster correspondent in 2019 from ITV. She will continue to cover analysis of events at Westminster and how they affect Scotland. Kathryn can be found tweeting @STVKathryn.
