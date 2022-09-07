Tara Fitzpatrick starts role at STV
STV has appointed Tara Fitzpatrick as production journalist, digital. Tara was previously press manager at Underbelly Limited and has also worked as a reporter at The Daily Record. She can be found tweeting @TFitzpatrick25.
