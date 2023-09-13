 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Darryl Murphy named editor of Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge on Sky News

Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Darryl Murphy as editor, Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge. Darryl joins from his role as Westminster editor at Channel 4 NewsPolitics Hub with Sophy Ridge launched in September 2023 and airs weekday evenings from 7 – 8pm.

Darryl Murphy Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge Sky News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Darryl Murphy
  • Channel 4 News
    98 contacts
  • Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge
    4 contacts
  • Sky News
    242 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login