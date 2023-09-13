Darryl Murphy named editor of Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge on Sky News
Sky News has appointed Darryl Murphy as editor, Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge. Darryl joins from his role as Westminster editor at Channel 4 News. Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge launched in September 2023 and airs weekday evenings from 7 – 8pm.
