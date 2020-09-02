Channel 4 launch Steph’s Packed Lunch

Channel 4 has announced the launch of ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ later this month. The show, presented by Steph McGovern and broadcast live from Leeds Dock, will host and variety of TV personalities and chefs and cover real-life features, food, entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news. The show is produced by Expectation in partnership with Can Can Productions. Vivek Sharma has been appointed as series editor with executive producers Rebecca Papworth for Can Can Productions and Ben Wicks for Expectation. Jayne Stanger is commissioning editor for Channel 4.