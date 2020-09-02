 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Channel 4 launch Steph’s Packed Lunch

By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced the launch of ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ later this month. The show, presented by Steph McGovern and broadcast live from Leeds Dock, will host and variety of TV personalities and chefs and cover real-life features, food, entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news. The show is produced by Expectation in partnership with Can Can Productions. Vivek Sharma has been appointed as series editor with executive producers Rebecca Papworth for Can Can Productions and Ben Wicks for Expectation. Jayne Stanger is commissioning editor for Channel 4.

Tags: