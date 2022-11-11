 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Watson joins Steph’s Packed Lunch as a Day Producer

Steph's Packed Lunch
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
Hannah Watson has been appointed day producer for Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch. Hannah is looking for celebrity chats, human interest guests, cookery items, consumer, pet, property, fashion, health and beauty items.

She previous served as a producer at the BBC Morning Live and before this as a Journalist & Producer for The One Show.

