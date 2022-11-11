Hannah Watson joins Steph’s Packed Lunch as a Day Producer
Hannah Watson has been appointed day producer for Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch. Hannah is looking for celebrity chats, human interest guests, cookery items, consumer, pet, property, fashion, health and beauty items.
She previous served as a producer at the BBC Morning Live and before this as a Journalist & Producer for The One Show.
