Lucy Buglass joins TechRadar UK

By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
TechRadar has appointed Lucy Buglass as senior entertainment writer.

Lucy joined on 3 June from her senior staff writer role at WhattoWatch.

She covers the major streaming sites, and has a particular interest in horror and thriller as genres. Lucy can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @lucyjadebuglass.

