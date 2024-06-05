Lucy Buglass joins TechRadar UK
TechRadar has appointed Lucy Buglass as senior entertainment writer.
Lucy joined on 3 June from her senior staff writer role at WhattoWatch.
She covers the major streaming sites, and has a particular interest in horror and thriller as genres. Lucy can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @lucyjadebuglass.
