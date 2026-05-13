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News / Consumer

Promotion for Jane McGuire at Tom’s Guide

Tom's Guide
By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Tom’s Guide has promoted Jane McGuire to managing editor, fitness. Jane will be covering everything fitness-related, from running gear and fitness trackers to yoga mats and sports bras.

Jane was previously senior editor, fitness at the title, and prior to this she served as deputy digital editor at Runner’s World.

Jane McGuire Tom's Guide

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