Promotion for Jane McGuire at Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide has promoted Jane McGuire to managing editor, fitness. Jane will be covering everything fitness-related, from running gear and fitness trackers to yoga mats and sports bras.
Jane was previously senior editor, fitness at the title, and prior to this she served as deputy digital editor at Runner’s World.
Recent news related to Runner's World UK or Tom's Guide
Recent news related to Jane McGuire
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Jane McGuire
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Runner's World UK
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