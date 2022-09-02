 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Millie Fender at Future plc

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
Future plc has appointed Millie Fender as head of reviews within the homes vertical, working across Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, Livingetc, TopTenReviews and Ideal Home.

She is responsible for running the process of their reviews, liaising with PRs to arrange reviews of home products (smart home, sleep, furniture, appliances, cleaning products etc) and also working with freelancers in a number of these areas.

Millie previously served as small appliance & cooking editor for the publisher.

