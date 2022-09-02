Role change for Millie Fender at Future plc

Future plc has appointed Millie Fender as head of reviews within the homes vertical, working across Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, Livingetc, TopTenReviews and Ideal Home.

She is responsible for running the process of their reviews, liaising with PRs to arrange reviews of home products (smart home, sleep, furniture, appliances, cleaning products etc) and also working with freelancers in a number of these areas.

Millie previously served as small appliance & cooking editor for the publisher.