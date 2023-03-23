Lois Mackenzie joins Future plc as a Fitness Reporter
Future plc has appointed Lois Mackenzie as a fitness reporter across Coach and sister site Fit&Well. Louis will be covering all things fitness as well as health and wellbeing. She writes reviews on fitness and running products as well as features and updates on various running events.
Louis joins from her senior SEO & optimisation reporter role at Newsquest, and has also previously served as an intern at Good Health Magazine.
