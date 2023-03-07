Freelance update: Wayne Farry
JOE.co.uk head of social Video Wayne Farry left the title back in January to go freelance.
Wayne writes about current affairs, politics and sports – with an emphasis on video coverage – from production to editing. He can be contacted via waynefarry@icloud.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or JOE.co.uk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Wayne Farry
-
Freelance Journalists
9104 contacts
-
JOE.co.uk
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story