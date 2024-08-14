Evelyn Richards joins Living360 as a Content Editor
Living360 has appointed Evelyn Richards as content editor. Evelyn will be covering lifestyle content spanning London events/restaurants, fitness and health, beauty (hair and skin), and travel. She will also be responsible for running L360’s social media.
Evelyn joins from previously being a Freelance Writer and Audience Strategist, and has also previously served as a deputy SEO editor for Metro.co.uk.
