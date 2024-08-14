 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Evelyn Richards joins Living360 as a Content Editor

Living360
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Living360 has appointed Evelyn Richards as content editor. Evelyn will be covering lifestyle content spanning London events/restaurants, fitness and health, beauty (hair and skin), and travel. She will also be responsible for running L360’s social media.

Evelyn joins from previously being a Freelance Writer and Audience Strategist, and has also previously served as a deputy SEO editor for Metro.co.uk.

Evelyn Richards Living360 Metro

