News

Freelance update: Josh Sandiford

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Midlands journalist Josh Sandiford has left the title to go freelance.

Josh is looking to write about strong human interest exclusives across the UK but especially in the West Midlands.

He can be contacted via X @joshsandiford_.

