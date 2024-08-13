Freelance update: Josh Sandiford
BBC Midlands journalist Josh Sandiford has left the title to go freelance.
Josh is looking to write about strong human interest exclusives across the UK but especially in the West Midlands.
He can be contacted via X @joshsandiford_.
