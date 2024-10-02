Beau Monde Traveller appoints Antonia Windsor as Editorial Director
Antonia Windsor has been appointed as editorial director at newly launched UK magazine Beau Monde Traveller, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine. Antonia will be focussed on luxury travel but will also cover all aspects of luxury (cars, yachts, jets, watches, jewellery, restaurants, bars, spas etc).
In addition to her role at Beau Monde Traveller, Antonia will continue her work as a freelance travel writer, contributing to national newspapers and magazines.
Recent news related to Beau Monde Traveller or Freelance Journalists
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antonia Windsor
-
Beau Monde Traveller
1 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
8867 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story