Beau Monde Traveller appoints Antonia Windsor as Editorial Director

By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
Antonia Windsor has been appointed as editorial director at newly launched UK magazine Beau Monde Traveller, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine. Antonia will be focussed on luxury travel but will also cover all aspects of luxury (cars, yachts, jets, watches, jewellery, restaurants, bars, spas etc).

In addition to her role at Beau Monde Traveller, Antonia will continue her work as a freelance travel writer, contributing to national newspapers and magazines.

