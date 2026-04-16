Harriet Mallinson promoted to editor Family Traveller

Family Traveller has promoted Harriet Mallinson to editor. Harriet steps up from her previous role as digital editor to lead the brand’s editorial direction. She is keen to connect with PRs and industry partners on family travel news, feature opportunities, roundups, products, events and media stays worldwide, and welcomes information on family-friendly events and activities in London and the UK. She is also open to hearing from travel experts for insight and commentary.

Harriet will continue her role as editor of sister cruise-focused website Sailawaze and will be joined on the team by Jordan Forgie as digital content manager of both outlets. Antonia Windsor continues to oversee the biannual Family Traveller magazine. These editorial updates result from Family Traveller and Sailawaze coming under new ownership by Freylon Media Ltd, led by CEO and owner Rochelle Streater.