News / Consumer

Harriet Mallinson takes on digital editor role at Family Traveller

Family Traveller
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Family Traveller has appointed Harriet Mallinson as digital editor.

Harriet is looking to hear from PRs about family holidays, hotel openings, cruises, travel news, roundups, press trips and relevant events. She was previously senior content editor at World of Cruising and can be found tweeting @HMallinson.

Family Traveller Harriet Mallinson World of Cruising

