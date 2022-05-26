Harriet Mallinson takes on digital editor role at Family Traveller
Family Traveller has appointed Harriet Mallinson as digital editor.
Harriet is looking to hear from PRs about family holidays, hotel openings, cruises, travel news, roundups, press trips and relevant events. She was previously senior content editor at World of Cruising and can be found tweeting @HMallinson.
