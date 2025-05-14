Senior Editorial changes at Real Response Media
Cruise Trade News has promoted Jack Carter from editor to group editor, cruise. In this position, he will oversee print editions for both World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News. Will Payne, who joined Real Response Media in 2023 as deputy editor of both magazines, will take over from Jack as editor of Cruise Trade News.
