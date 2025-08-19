 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Antonia Windsor announced as Family Traveller Editor-in-Chief

Family Traveller
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Family Traveller magazine has named long-time contributor Antonia Windsor as editor-in-chief. Beginning the role in September, Antonia will be covering topics including travel, products, fashion and lifestyle related to family and travel.

She will be leading the print magazine, overseeing editorial direction across platforms, and working with the team behind Family Traveller Live, which returns to Twickenham Stadium in March 2026.

Antonia Windsor Family Traveller

