Antonia Windsor announced as Family Traveller Editor-in-Chief
Family Traveller magazine has named long-time contributor Antonia Windsor as editor-in-chief. Beginning the role in September, Antonia will be covering topics including travel, products, fashion and lifestyle related to family and travel.
She will be leading the print magazine, overseeing editorial direction across platforms, and working with the team behind Family Traveller Live, which returns to Twickenham Stadium in March 2026.
Recent news related to Family Traveller
Recent news related to Antonia Windsor
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antonia Windsor
-
Family Traveller
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story