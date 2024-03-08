Ed Campbell becomes Senior Producer for JOE Media
JOE Media has appointed Ed Campbell as senior producer to focus on covering politics from around the UK for their YouTube channels, production of the Extreme Britain series and presenting the PoliticsJOE Podcast.
He is interested in covering anything with a political and social angle.
