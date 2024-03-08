 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ed Campbell becomes Senior Producer for JOE Media

JOE
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
JOE Media has appointed Ed Campbell as senior producer to focus on covering politics from around the UK for their YouTube channels, production of the Extreme Britain series and presenting the PoliticsJOE Podcast.

He is interested in covering anything with a political and social angle.

 

Ed Campbell JOE.co.uk

