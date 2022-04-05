Alex Roberts promoted at JOE.co.uk
JOE.co.uk has promoted Alex Roberts to content lead.
Alex will spearhead JOE’s editorial and social offering across its sport platforms, with a particular focus on boxing, MMA, rugby and fitness. He can be found on Instagram and Twitter @alexj_roberts.
Recent news related to JOE.co.uk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Roberts
-
JOE.co.uk
12 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story