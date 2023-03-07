Reuben Pinder joins The Athletic
The Athletic has appointed Reuben Pinder as video platforms manager. Reuben will focus on optimising The Athletic’s video output for social platforms.
Reuben joined on 6 March from his sports journalist role at JOE.co.uk.
