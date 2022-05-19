Role change for Anthony Hay at The Athletic
The Athletic has appointed Anthony Hay as deputy news editor. He will be responsible for helping the team react to breaking news and assist in leading live coverage of football games by overseeing match blogs. Anthony previously served as a staff editor on the website.
