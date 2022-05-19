 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role change for Anthony Hay at The Athletic

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Athletic has appointed Anthony Hay as deputy news editor. He will be responsible for helping the team react to breaking news and assist in leading live coverage of football games by overseeing match blogs. Anthony previously served as a staff editor on the website.

Anthony Hay The Athletic

