New York Times to buy The Athletic

By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The New York Times has reached an agreement to buy online sports news outlet, The Athletic. The deal will offer The Times’ audience more in-depth coverage of over 200 professional teams in North America, Britain and Europe. It will also bring the media company closer to it’s goal of having 10 million subscriptions by 2025. The acquisition is expected to close by 1 April and will see The Athletic being operated separately from The Times’ newsroom and sports section. Chief executive Alex Mather and president Adam Hansmann, who started The Athletic in 2016, will stay on after the acquisition. Alex will operate as general manager and co-president and Adam will serve as chief operating officer and co-president.

