Esther Bintliff joins The New York Times’ London newsroom

New York Times
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
The New York Times has appointed Esther Bintliff as UK editor, working in the London newsroom. Esther oversees UK coverage on a range of subjects from politics and the media to diplomacy and the royal family. In her role she works closely with editors to coordinate and collaborate on the most pressing issues in the broader region. Esther joined this month from her role as deputy editor at FT Weekend Magazine.

