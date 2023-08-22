Esther Bintliff joins The New York Times’ London newsroom
The New York Times has appointed Esther Bintliff as UK editor, working in the London newsroom. Esther oversees UK coverage on a range of subjects from politics and the media to diplomacy and the royal family. In her role she works closely with editors to coordinate and collaborate on the most pressing issues in the broader region. Esther joined this month from her role as deputy editor at FT Weekend Magazine.
Recent news related to FT Weekend Magazine or New York Times International Edition
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Esther Bintliff
-
FT Weekend Magazine
14 contacts
-
New York Times International Edition
41 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story