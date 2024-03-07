 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Shield set to join New York Times’ The Headlines

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
New York Times has appointed James Shield as executive producer of The Headlines. James will joining in April from his deputy executive producer role for the Stories of Our Times at The Times

The Headlines is a daily morning news show for New York Times subscribers. The show delivers a snapshot of the most important news of the day and what’s fueling the Times newsroom, all in under ten minutes. It’s driven by the reporting from the NYT’s global newsroom, so it’s very unlikely they will do any external guest bookings.
