James Shield set to join New York Times’ The Headlines

New York Times has appointed James Shield as executive producer of The Headlines. James will joining in April from his deputy executive producer role for the Stories of Our Times at The Times.

The Headlines is a daily morning news show for New York Times subscribers. The show delivers a snapshot of the most important news of the day and what’s fueling the Times newsroom, all in under ten minutes. It’s driven by the reporting from the NYT’s global newsroom, so it’s very unlikely they will do any external guest bookings.