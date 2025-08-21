Richard Amofa joins The Independent
The Independent has appointed Richard Amofa as optimisation editor. Richard will be focusing on audience growth across the newsroom, SEO, AI and building the new Bulletin brand.
Richard joins from his staff editor role at The Athletic, and has also previously served as entertainment editor for Reach plc.
