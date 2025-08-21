 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Richard Amofa joins The Independent

The-Independent
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Richard Amofa as optimisation editor. Richard will be focusing on audience growth across the newsroom, SEO, AI and building the new Bulletin brand.

Richard joins from his staff editor role at The Athletic, and has also previously served as entertainment editor for Reach plc.

Richard Amofa The Athletic The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Richard Amofa
  • The Athletic UK
    75 contacts
  • The Independent
    242 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login