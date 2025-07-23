Charlie Girling Appointed Head Of TV & Movie Relations At Global Radio

Global have promoted Charlie Girling to the role of head of TV and movie relations. In this role, Charlie will oversee Global’s high-value entertainment relationships, driving major launches and standout campaigns.

Charlie’s off-air roles include talent management, scheduling and conducting artist promotional interviews, working with the charity and event teams on internal and external fundraising opportunities and collaborating on strategies for integrating Global‘s film offerings across the editorial and commercial spaces. On-air, Charlie is a celebrity news presenter for the Heart Network, LBC and LBC News brands.

Charlie also works as a freelance presenter and is interested in freelance presenting and hosting opportunities.

Charlie was previously a showbiz editor at Global Radio.