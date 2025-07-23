 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Charlie Girling Appointed Head Of TV & Movie Relations At Global Radio

Global Radio
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Global have promoted Charlie Girling to the role of head of TV and movie relations. In this role, Charlie will oversee Global’s high-value entertainment relationships, driving major launches and standout campaigns.

Charlie’s off-air roles include talent management, scheduling and conducting artist promotional interviews, working with the charity and event teams on internal and external fundraising opportunities and collaborating on strategies for integrating Global‘s film offerings across the editorial and commercial spaces. On-air, Charlie is a celebrity news presenter for the Heart Network, LBC and LBC News brands.

Charlie also works as a freelance presenter and is interested in freelance presenting and hosting opportunities.

Charlie was previously a showbiz editor at Global Radio.

Charlie Girling Global Global Radio Heart LBC

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Charlie Girling
  • Heart London
    27 contacts
  • LBC
    69 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login