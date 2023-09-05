 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Bronwen Weatherby is now LBC’s Wales correspondent

LBC
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC has appointed Bronwen Weatherby as Wales correspondent.

Bronwen joins from her Wales reporter role at PA Media, and she also previously worked as a crime reporter at Camden New Journal. Bronwen can be found tweeting @BronWeatherby.

Bronwen Weatherby LBC PA Media

