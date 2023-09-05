Bronwen Weatherby is now LBC’s Wales correspondent
LBC has appointed Bronwen Weatherby as Wales correspondent.
Bronwen joins from her Wales reporter role at PA Media, and she also previously worked as a crime reporter at Camden New Journal. Bronwen can be found tweeting @BronWeatherby.
