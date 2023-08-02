Natasha Clark to join LBC in September
LBC has appointed Natasha Clark as political editor, starting in September. Natasha is currently chief political correspondent at The Sun and has previously worked at The Times and PoliticsHome as well as freelance for The Guardian and The Independent.
