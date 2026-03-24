Role change for Shivani Sharma at LBC
LBC has appointed Shivani Sharma as correspondent for the East of England. Shivani has worked as a full-time reporter for LBC for 14 months and will now identify and present news stories from the East of England, working on location and conducting interviews.
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