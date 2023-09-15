Penny Goldstone returns to Marie Claire UK
Marie Claire UK‘s contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone has returned from maternity leave and resumed her role. Penny works for Marie Claire UK on Tuesdays and Thursdays, covering catwalk trends and fashion shows, royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves. She is also available for freelance commissions.
