Penny Goldstone returns to Marie Claire UK

Marie Claire
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Marie Claire UK‘s contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone has returned from maternity leave and resumed her role. Penny works for Marie Claire UK on Tuesdays and Thursdays, covering catwalk trends and fashion shows, royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves. She is also available for freelance commissions.

