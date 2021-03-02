Ally Head joins Marie Claire as health, sustainability & relationships editor

Maireclaire.co.uk has appointed Ally Head as health, sustainability & relationships editor. She’s keen to receive press releases and pitches on health, mental health, sustainability and relationships, and will be working on related campaigns, events and affiliate content also. She’s previously worked at Foodism and Women’s Health, and has freelanced for a variety of titles, including Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Grazia, Good Housekeeping, Stylist, and more. Ally can be found on Instagram @AllyyHead and on Twitter @AllyHead.