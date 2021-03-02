 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ally Head joins Marie Claire as health, sustainability & relationships editor

By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Marie Claire

Maireclaire.co.uk has appointed Ally Head as health, sustainability & relationships editor. She’s keen to receive press releases and pitches on health, mental health, sustainability and relationships, and will be working on related campaigns, events and affiliate content also. She’s previously worked at Foodism and Women’s Health, and has freelanced for a variety of titles, including Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Grazia, Good Housekeeping, Stylist, and more. Ally can be found on Instagram @AllyyHead and on Twitter @AllyHead.

