Marie Claire’s health, sustainability & relationships editor Ally Head has launched #MarieClaireTriedandTested and Decoded across the magazine’s site and Instagram channel. In the #MarieClaireTriedandTested franchise, Ally will be testing the latest health and fitness products, studios, workouts and trends, from celeb workouts, to muscle guns and protein supplements. For Decoded Ally will be live on Instagram bi-monthly asking experts in the business fitness and wellness questions.