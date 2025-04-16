Maggie Joyner joins Marie Claire UK as Junior Social Media Editor
Marie Claire UK has appointed Maggie Joyner as the junior social media editor across across the brand’s main content pillars including news, fashion, beauty, health and events. Maggie will also be helping with video editing, community management and audience growth.
Maggie was previously the social executive at Capsule.
