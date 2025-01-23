 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Nessa Humayun Joins Marie Claire UK As Junior Beauty Editor

Marie Claire
By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Nessa Humayun has been appointed junior beauty editor at Marie Claire UK. In her role, Nessa will be writing and editing trending, topical, evergreen and long-form content. She would like to continue hearing about new project launches, initiatives, exclusives and events across all areas of beauty.

Nessa was previously editorial lead of HUNGER Magazine’s print and digital arms.

HUNGER Marie Claire UK Nessa Humayun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nessa Humayun
  • HUNGER Magazine
    3 contacts
  • Marieclaire.co.uk
    24 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login