Nessa Humayun Joins Marie Claire UK As Junior Beauty Editor
Nessa Humayun has been appointed junior beauty editor at Marie Claire UK. In her role, Nessa will be writing and editing trending, topical, evergreen and long-form content. She would like to continue hearing about new project launches, initiatives, exclusives and events across all areas of beauty.
Nessa was previously editorial lead of HUNGER Magazine’s print and digital arms.
Recent news related to HUNGER Magazine or Marieclaire.co.uk
Recent news related to Nessa Humayun
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nessa Humayun
-
HUNGER Magazine
3 contacts
-
Marieclaire.co.uk
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story