Nessa Humayun becomes Deputy Editor at HUNGER Magazine
Nessa Humayun has been appointed deputy editor at HUNGER Magazine, and also still continues to oversee digital.
She writes long-form features covering music, fashion, beauty, as well as pivotal cultural moments. Recent interviewees include Lily Allen, Loyle Carner, Travis Barker, Billie Piper and Sharon Horgan.
