News / Consumer

Nessa Humayun becomes Deputy Editor at HUNGER Magazine

HUNGER
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Nessa Humayun has been appointed deputy editor at HUNGER Magazine, and also still continues to oversee digital.

She writes long-form features covering music, fashion, beauty, as well as pivotal cultural moments. Recent interviewees include Lily Allen, Loyle Carner, Travis Barker, Billie Piper and Sharon Horgan.

HUNGER Magazine Nessa Humayun

