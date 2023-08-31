Megan Wallace named editorial director at Gay Times
GAY TIMES has appointed Megan Wallace as editorial director. Megan will lead the editorial team in the London office, overseeing UK content output across the magazine, website and social channels.
Megan was previously features editor at Woo and has also held editor roles at Cosmopolitan and HUNGER. They can be found tweeting @meganhwallace.
