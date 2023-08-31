 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Megan Wallace named editorial director at Gay Times

Gay Times 2018
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
GAY TIMES has appointed Megan Wallace as editorial director. Megan will lead the editorial team in the London office, overseeing UK content output across the magazine, website and social channels.

Megan was previously features editor at Woo and has also held editor roles at Cosmopolitan and HUNGER. They can be found tweeting @meganhwallace.

