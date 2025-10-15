Jamilah Rose-Roberts joins Wallpaper*
Wallpaper* has appointed Jamilah Rose-Roberts as social media editor. Jamilah will lead social media strategy for the title, which focuses on design and architecture, fashion, travel, art, and lifestyle. She was previously a freelance marketer and digital and social media Manager at Hunger Magazine.
Recent news related to HUNGER Magazine or Wallpaper*
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jamilah Rose-Roberts
-
HUNGER Magazine
7 contacts
-
Wallpaper*
18 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story