News / Consumer

Jamilah Rose-Roberts joins Wallpaper*

By Amy Wilson
17 hours ago
Wallpaper* has appointed Jamilah Rose-Roberts as social media editor. Jamilah will lead social media strategy for the title, which focuses on design and architecture, fashion, travel, art, and lifestyle. She was previously a freelance marketer and digital and social media Manager at Hunger Magazine.

