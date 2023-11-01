Sofia De La Cruz joins Wallpaper*
Wallpaper* has appointed Sofia De La Cruz as travel editor. In this role, she will lead and develop the magazine’s design-led travel related content across print and online. Sofia was previously associate editor at HYPEBAE.
Recent news related to HYPEBAE or Wallpaper*
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sofia De La Cruz
-
HYPEBAE
2 contacts
-
Wallpaper*
18 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story