Sam Rogers becomes the Editorial Director of HYPEBAE

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
HYPEBAE has appointed Sam Rogers as editorial director, responsible for overseeing all editorial for HYPEBAE operations. She is interested in relevant fashion, beauty and lifestyle launches.

Sam joins from her executive editor role at Bustle UK, and has also previously served as fashion news editor at Vogue International.

 

