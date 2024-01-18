 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Shannon Mahanty promoted to community director at ELLE UK

ELLE
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
ELLE has appointed Shannon Mahanty as community director. In this role Shannon will lead the brand’s new membership launch, ELLE COLLECTIVE, from the editorial side, alongside corresponding sections in the magazine.

Shannon most recently worked as a commissioning editor at ELLE and has previously worked for Vogue US and the Evening Standard, among other titles. Her writing has been published in The Guardian, Vogue, i-D, Dazed and more.

Shannon is also the co-author of boxer Ramla Ali’s memoir, published by Penguin.

