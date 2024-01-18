Shannon Mahanty promoted to community director at ELLE UK

ELLE has appointed Shannon Mahanty as community director. In this role Shannon will lead the brand’s new membership launch, ELLE COLLECTIVE, from the editorial side, alongside corresponding sections in the magazine.

Shannon most recently worked as a commissioning editor at ELLE and has previously worked for Vogue US and the Evening Standard, among other titles. Her writing has been published in The Guardian, Vogue, i-D, Dazed and more.

Shannon is also the co-author of boxer Ramla Ali’s memoir, published by Penguin.